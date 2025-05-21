Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was on Tuesday promoted to the rank of field marshal, the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

This was the first time in nearly 60 years that a Pakistani general was elevated to the post of field marshal, the highest rank attainable in the country’s army, Reuters reported.

Sharif, while announcing the decision in a post on X, praised Munir for his “ exemplary leadership ” during the recent conflict with India.

“Under his command, our valiant Armed Forces staunchly defended Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with unity, courage and the highest standards of military professionalism,” Sharif said.

On behalf of the entire nation, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) on his well-deserved promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. His exemplary leadership during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos crushed enemy’s nefarious designs and brought great… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 20, 2025

Munir is only the second military officer in Pakistan’s history to be appointed field marshal, a ceremonial five-star rank. The first was former dictator Ayub Khan, who led the Army during the 1965 war with India and awarded the title to himself.

“I am deeply thankful to Allah Almighty for this honour,” Munir was quoted as saying in a statement released via the Inter-Services Public Relations department. “This is not an individual honour but an honour for the Pakistani Armed Forces and the entire nation.”

The Cabinet led by Sharif also decided to extend the tenure of Pakistan Air Force chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Reuters reported. The prime minister’s office did not make a statement on how long Sidhu will remain on the post.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed.

Pakistan has claimed that 40 of its civilians and 11 military personnel were killed.