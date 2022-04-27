A huge fire broke out at north Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday, less than a month after another major blaze at the city’s Ghazipur landfill, PTI reported.

The fire department was informed about the blaze at Bhalswa at 5.47 pm, after which it sent 13 vehicles to the spot. On Wednesday morning, five fire tenders were still engaged in efforts to put out the flames, according to the news agency.

Here’s why we are the worlds most polluted city. We don’t care. It shows in how little we compost. If we did, this massive landfill fire would not have happened. pic.twitter.com/IJmc4eg6fY — Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) April 26, 2022

Residents of the area surrounding the dump yard said they were facing difficulty in breathing due to the smoke, ANI reported. “We are not able to breathe and see properly,” said Udayveer, a resident. “Government should take proper action on the situation of the dump yard here.”

An unidentified senior official from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that prima facie, the fire may have been caused by a combustible substance coming in contact with methane, The Indian Express reported. However, he added that authorities were trying to find out the exact reason.

“Such things regularly happen during summer and the permanent solution is only that these garbage mountains need to be done away with,” the official said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that he has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file a report about the fire in 24 hours after investigating all aspects related to it.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the fire took place due to the incompetence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules all three civic bodies in the city.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that the fire was spreading to nearby colonies, due to which locals were finding it difficult to breathe. “This fire has become the Lanka of the BJP’s corruption,” he said, in a reference to the Ramayana. “The fire will finish off the BJP’s arrogance and corruption.”

भलस्वा लैंड फ़ील्ड साइट पर फिर भीषण आग लगी है



आग आस-पास की कॉलोनीयों में फैल रही है जिस से वहाँ के लोगों को साँस लेने में तकलीफ़ हो रही है



ये भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की लंका जल रही है, इसमें भाजपा का अहंकार और भ्रष्टाचार दोनो जल कर भाजपा को ख़त्म कर देंगे। pic.twitter.com/On7iXeQ8uZ — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) April 26, 2022

On March 28, a huge fire broke out at the landfill site in Ghazipur and it had taken nearly 48 hours to put out the blaze.

The police had registered a first information report against unidentified persons, and booked them under Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

On April 9, another fire broke out at Ghazipur, but it was doused in less than three hours.