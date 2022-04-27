Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the chief ministers of several states that the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet.

“We are seeing an uptick in Covid cases in some states now, we need to stay alert,” Modi said at a Covid-19 review meeting with the chief ministers.

He said that citizens must follow coronavirus-appropriate behaviour in public places.

“Stopping infections was our priority before,” the prime minister said. “It will continue to be our priority.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022

Modi asked the chief ministers to “work with a preemptive, proactive and collective” approach to tackle the pandemic.

The prime minister also called for scaling up infrastructure and manpower at medical colleges and district hospitals, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, India recorded 2,927 coronavirus cases, a jump of 17.88% from 2,483 infections registered a day ago. With this, India’s overall infection tally climbed to 4,30,65,496 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January 2020. The toll rose to 5,23,654 on Wednesday with 32 deaths.

Daily coronavirus cases have been doubling in Delhi over the past week, with the national Capital now recording almost half of country’s fresh infections. Experts told Scroll.in that this could be due to the official relaxation in masks requirements, schools being reopened, more regular social gatherings and the highly transmissible sub-lineages of Omicron, among others.