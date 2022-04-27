The Congress on Wednesday revamped its Haryana unit by announcing a new chief, Udai Bhan and four working presidents.

Bhan, 66, will replace Kumari Selja.

The four working presidents include Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta.

“I am sure that under the leadership of all of you, the Congress party will play the role of a strong Opposition and will vigorously raise the voice of the people,” Selja wrote on Twitter.

हरियाणा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए जाने पर श्री उदय भान जी को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं देती हूं।



कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए जाने पर श्रीमती श्रुति चौधरी जी, श्री रामकिशन गुर्जर जी, श्री जितेंद्र भारद्वाज जी, श्री सुरेश गुप्ता जी को भी शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। (1/2) pic.twitter.com/brUHkWDblJ — Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) April 27, 2022

Bhan, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, is considered to be a confidante of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, reported PTI. Hooda is also a member of Group of 23, or G-23, which comprises Congress leaders who have been seeking an organisational overhaul in the party since 2020.

“His appointment will further strengthen the Congress,” Hooda told PTI. “All will work together and strengthen the Congress.”