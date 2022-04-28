The big news: Heatwave to persist over some states for five days, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath resigned as leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, and an Assam court reserved order on Jignesh Mevani’s fresh bail plea.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Heatwave to continue in parts of India for next five days, warns weather department: On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest for April in 12 years.
- Kamal Nath resigns as Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh: The former chief minister will continue to serve as the chief of the party’s state unit.
- Assam court reserves order on Jignesh Mevani’s fresh bail plea in assault case: The court will pronounce the order on Friday.
- Ninety-year-old Padma Shri awardee evicted from government-allotted home: The Centre has also asked eight eminent artistes to vacate their accommodations by May 2.
- Supreme Court reserves order on plea to refer Delhi-Centre power dispute to larger bench: The Union government on Wednesday had told the court that it needed power over transfers and postings of officials in Delhi administration.
- I dream of becoming prime minister and not president of India, says Mayawati: She made the comment after Samajwadi Party blamed her for BJP’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh after 2022 Assembly polls.
- Stop misuse of sedition law, Sharad Pawar tells Bhima Koregaon inquiry panel: Pawar is scheduled to appear before the commission on May 5 and May 6 as a witness in the 2018 caste violence case.
- Working to completely remove AFSPA from North East, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The government has also entered into peace agreements with militant outfits in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Tripura, Modi said.
- Look-out notice issued against Malayalam actor Vijay Babu in rape case: Another case has been filed against Babu for revealing the identity of the complainant.
- Media baron James Murdoch, ex-Disney India head to invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18: Mukesh Ambani, who has a stake in the broadcasting company, said the strategic partnership will ‘lead India’s transition to a streaming-first media market’.