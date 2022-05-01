An 18-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered at a private hospital in the Bangarmau area of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Her body was found hanging on the premises of the hospital. It was her first day on the job at the hospital as a nurse.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

“A woman’s body has been found at the New Jeevan Hospital,” Singh said, according to ANI. “The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed.”

The police said that the deceased had joined the hospital on April 29. Her family members alleged that since there were no patients at the hospital during the day, the nurse had come back to her room, according to the Hindustan Times.

“At around 10 in the night, she got a call from the hospital owner, who asked her to do the night shift,” the family alleged.

Station House Officer Gajannath Shukla said that a first information report has been filed against four people, including the owner of the hospital Anil Kumar, the Hindustan Times reported. Others named in the FIR are Noor Alam, Chand Alam and one other person.

“We are investigating the matter,” Shukla said.