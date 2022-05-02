The Centre on Sunday advised states and Union Territories to review their healthcare preparedness and ensure the availability of all essential medicines to prevent heat-related illnesses, the Hindustan Times reported.

Several parts of the country have been scorching under a heatwave since last week. The India Meteorological Department has said that the average maximum temperature in April for North West and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the weather department started maintaining records.

In May too, the temperatures are expected to remain above normal in West Central and North-West India. However, the current spell of heatwave in Delhi and some other parts of North India is likely to abate on Monday.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday said that the health departments of all states and Union Territories should sensitise medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat-related illnesses.

“Health facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, IV [intravenous] fluids, ice packs, ORS [oral rehydration solutions] and all necessary equipment,” Bhushan wrote, according to Hindustan Times. “Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured.”

He also urged health departments to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for cooling appliances at healthcare facilities. Bhushan suggested the use of solar panels wherever feasible. Power cuts have been reported widely across the country due to a shortage of coal stocks at thermal power plants. The rise in temperature has also increased the demand for power.

Dos and Don’ts

The Centre has also issued an advisory for the public to follow as temperatures soar across the country. Here are certain guidelines recommended: