Venkataramani Sumantran was appointed as the chairperson of the IndiGo board, InterGlobe Aviation said on Wednesday.

“Sumantran is a business leader, technocrat and academic, having worked in the USA, Europe, and Asia through a career spanning over 37 years,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Sumantran is currently the chairperson and managing director of Celeris Technologies, a strategic advisory firm. He will succeed Meleveetil Damodaran at IndiGo.

Sumantran’s knowledge of international markets will work in favour of the airline, IndiGo said. “His repertoire of knowledge of how best to leverage technology will be extremely valuable in our future growth,” the statement read.

Sumantran has served on the Science Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, and the Scientific Advisory Committee to the Indian Cabinet.

“Most recently, he served as the Lead-Member of the Consultative Group on Future Transportation at the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India,” IndiGo said.