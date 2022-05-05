The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for six districts of Telangana till May 9 as it predicted moderate rain and thunderstorms.

A yellow alert indicates severely bad weather. Authorities are requested to be updated about the weather conditions. People are expected to be aware of the potential impacts of changing weather.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds”, ranging between 30 km per hour and 40 km per hour are likely to take place in Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool districts,” the weather agency said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Hyderabad witnessed a heavy downpour on Wednesday that led to waterlogging of streets.

Habshipur in Siddipur district recorded highest ever rainfall for May measuring 108 mm, the Telangana State Development Planning Society said, The Indian Express reported.

Farmers from the districts of Jagtial, Nalgonda, and Siddipet said that the rainfall damaged paddy harvest in the fields, PTI reported.

DRF teams clearing water stagnations, treefalls and providing citizen assistance in view of the inundation caused by sudden cloud burst in the city. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/Ww84KHiqyQ — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 4, 2022

Fishermen advised to say away from sea

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal as the conditions would be rough, Senior Scientist Umashankar Das of the India Meteorological Department told ANI.

“As of now, we are expecting the wind speed to be around 40-50 km per hour gusting up to 75 km per hour,” he told ANI. “After low-pressure forms, we will know more towards which coast will the winds go.”

On May 8, the wind speed could reach up to 75 kilometres per hour over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal on May 8, the weather department has said.