A look at the top headlines of the day:

India’s Covid-19 toll could be nearly ten times official figure, says WHO: The Union Health Ministry objected to the methodology used by the global health body to estimate excess deaths. Jammu and Kashmir delimitation panel allots 47 Assembly seats to Kashmir, 43 to Jammu: The commission has increased number of seats from 83 to 90. Once the proposal is cleared, elections will be held in the region. Jignesh Mevani, nine others sentenced to three months in jail for 2017 ‘Azadi March’: The Gujarat MLA had organised the rally to protest inaction in a case in which four Dalits were stripped and beaten by an upper-caste mob. Life Insurance Corporation IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of bidding process: Investors made bids for more than 16.68 lakh shares against the 16.20 lakh that were offered for subscription. CAA will be implemented after Covid-19 pandemic ends, says Amit Shah: The Citizenship Amendment Act has lapsed, claims West Bengal Chief Minister. Heatwave could scorch northwest India from May 7, says IMD: Rajasthan could also witness hot weather from May 7 to May 9, the agency predicted. Prashant Kishor says he won’t form new party now, to undertake 3,000-km march in Bihar: On Monday, the political strategist had hinted that he may enter electoral politics. Sedition law should not be struck down but guidelines needed to prevent its misuse, Centre tells SC: The court will decide on May 10 if it should refer the case to a larger bench. Telangana High Court denies permission for Rahul Gandhi event at Osmania University: The court held that there was an ‘absence of material to substantiate that the meeting is for some academic related activities’. Centre cuts wheat allocation to states under food security scheme as production falls: The reduction in the quota under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be made up by providing rice.