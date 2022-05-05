The big news: WHO says India’s Covid toll could be 10 times higher, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The J&K delimitation panel increased seats from 83 to 90, and Jignesh Mevani was sentenced to three months’ jail for 2017 ‘Azadi March’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India’s Covid-19 toll could be nearly ten times official figure, says WHO: The Union Health Ministry objected to the methodology used by the global health body to estimate excess deaths.
- Jammu and Kashmir delimitation panel allots 47 Assembly seats to Kashmir, 43 to Jammu: The commission has increased number of seats from 83 to 90. Once the proposal is cleared, elections will be held in the region.
- Jignesh Mevani, nine others sentenced to three months in jail for 2017 ‘Azadi March’: The Gujarat MLA had organised the rally to protest inaction in a case in which four Dalits were stripped and beaten by an upper-caste mob.
- Life Insurance Corporation IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of bidding process: Investors made bids for more than 16.68 lakh shares against the 16.20 lakh that were offered for subscription.
- CAA will be implemented after Covid-19 pandemic ends, says Amit Shah: The Citizenship Amendment Act has lapsed, claims West Bengal Chief Minister.
- Heatwave could scorch northwest India from May 7, says IMD: Rajasthan could also witness hot weather from May 7 to May 9, the agency predicted.
- Prashant Kishor says he won’t form new party now, to undertake 3,000-km march in Bihar: On Monday, the political strategist had hinted that he may enter electoral politics.
- Sedition law should not be struck down but guidelines needed to prevent its misuse, Centre tells SC: The court will decide on May 10 if it should refer the case to a larger bench.
- Telangana High Court denies permission for Rahul Gandhi event at Osmania University: The court held that there was an ‘absence of material to substantiate that the meeting is for some academic related activities’.
- Centre cuts wheat allocation to states under food security scheme as production falls: The reduction in the quota under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be made up by providing rice.