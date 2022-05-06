The Punjab Police on Thursday picked up Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his home in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. It is not clear yet if he has been arrested or detained.

Bagga was held in connection to a case lodged against him for making provocative statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and promoting religious enmity. The complaint was filed by Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a leader of the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, according to India Today.

In his complaint, Ahluwalia had alleged that Bagga had allegedly threatened Kejriwal during a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on March 30.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on April 1.