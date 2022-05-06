A team of the Punjab Police, which was taking Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to Mohali city after arresting him earlier on Friday morning, has been stopped en route by the Haryana Police on Friday, NDTV reported.

They have been taken to a police station in Kurukshetra.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi home in a case lodged against him for making allegedly provocative statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police team was stopped after Bagga’s father, Preetpal Singh Bagga, filed a kidnapping case with the Delhi Police. Preetpal Singh Bagga alleged that he had also been manhandled by the Punjab Police, The Indian Express reported.

The Haryana Police have also called their Delhi counterpart at the station.

SPs of three Haryana districts converge on National Highway to stop Punjab Police from taking Tejinder Bagga to Mohali.

BJP defending its own with great vigour.

But a needless controversy by AAP who have more important issues to handle in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/wG4UyPU91G — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) May 6, 2022

“This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out,” Preetpal Bagga said, according to ANI. “When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face.”

His mother alleged that the police did not allow him to wear his turban.

In a tweet on Friday, BJP’s Delhi unit leader Kapil Mishra said that the Delhi Police has filed a case against Punjab Police officials on charges of trespassing, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, robbery, and outraging religious sentiments.

BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya said that the party was backing Bagga and would do everything in their capacity for his release.

“Have spoken with Tajinder Bagga’s mother. Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression,” Surya tweeted. “We will fight back! Arvind Kejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys.”

Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother.



Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression.



BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty.

We will fight back!@ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab Police said that it had sent five notices were sent to Bagga asking him to join the investigation.

“In spite of that the accused deliberately did not join the probe,” the police said, according to ANI. “Today morning following due process of law, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from his home in Delhi.”

The complaint was filed by Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a leader of the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahluwalia had complained that Bagga allegedly threatened Kejriwal during a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on March 30. During the protest, Bagga had allegedly told television channels that “he would not let Kejriwal live”.

The protest was held by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party after Kejriwal commented that the makers of the movie The Kashmir Files should release it on video streaming platform YouTube so that everyone could watch it free of cost.

On Ahluwalia’s complaint, Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on April 4 under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on April 1.

Bagga was appointed as a spokesperson of the saffron party in 2017 after he shot to prominence for staging violent demonstrations and posting provocative social media content. In 2018, Bagga had put up a poster at the ITO area of Delhi, calling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the “father of mob lynching”.