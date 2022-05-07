The cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will move parallel to India’s eastern coast and not not make a landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The cyclone is moving towards northwest Bay of Bengal after nearing the North Andhra-Odisha coast, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director general of the weather department said.

“It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast,” Mohapatra added.

The depression that has developed along the eastern coast is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the East-Central Bay of Bengal on May 8, according to weather officials, the Hindustan Times reported. The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will be rough on May 9, and more so on May 10, as wind speeds could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 1130 hrs IST of 7th May about 170km west of CarNicobar . To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 8th May. To move northwestward till 10th May and recurve north northeastwards thereafter. pic.twitter.com/cxLEA2SYnC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2022

The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter. Fishermen have been advised not to venture to the sea from May 9 to 11.

Odisha’s coastal districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Puri will receive heavy rainfall, while light to moderate rainfall will occur over coastal parts of Odisha, Umashankar Das, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department told ANI.

As a precautionary measure, 175 teams of Odisha Fire Services have been deployed in districts which could be hit, according to the Fire Services chief DG Santosh Upadhyay.