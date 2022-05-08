The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court on Friday that it has registered a first information report in a hate speech case related to the Delhi Hindu Yuva Vahini event that took place in December, Live Law reported.

The police on April 14 had refrained from registering a first information report, saying that no anti-Muslim hate speech was made at the dharam sansad, or religious conclave, in the national Capital. On April 22, the Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to file a “better affidavit” in the case against the Hindutva organisation.

In a fresh affidavit, the Delhi Police said that it analysed a video of the Hindu Yuva Vahini event on a YouTube channel.

In one of the videos of the Delhi event, Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of television channel Sudarshan News, could be seen administering an oath to a group of people to “die for and kill” to make India a “Hindu rashtra”, or a Hindu nation.

“After minute verification of the materials, an FIR has been registered on May 4 at police station Okhla Industrial Area, South East Delhi District,” the Delhi Police said, reported PTI.

The submission was made in response to public interest litigation filed by a former judge of Patna High Court Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali. The petition stated that between December 17 and 19, hate speeches were made at two separate events – one in Delhi and another in Haridwar.

The first information report was filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words to wound religious feelings) and 34 (common intention).