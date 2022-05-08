Khalistani flags were found tied at the main gate and the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

The Khalistan movement is a separatist campaign with an ambition to create a country for Sikhs by seceding from Punjab.

“I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex,” Thakur wrote on

Twitter. “As only the winter session is held in this [Dharamshala] Assembly, there is a need for more security arrangements here during that time.”

Thakur called for strict action against miscreants.

“This incident will be investigated quickly and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he said. “I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night.”

Himachal Pradesh is a cordial state and peace should prevail in the state, he added.

The flags were taken down by the police, ANI reported.

“We have removed the Khalistani flags from the Vidhan Sabha [Assembly] gate,” Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma said. “It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab.”

Sub-divisional Magistrate of Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta described the incident as a “wake-up call”, ANI reported.

“We are inquiring about the matter and a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places [Prevention of Disfigurement] Act, 1985,” Beakta said. “This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness.”

Himachal Pradesh | We are inquiring about the matter and a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness: SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta pic.twitter.com/VapAyg2Whm — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री @jairamthakurbjp जी ने धर्मशाला विधानसभा परिसर के गेट पर खालिस्तान के झंडे लगाने वाली कायरतापूर्ण घटना के जाँच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।



हिमाचल पुलिस जल्दी आरोपियों को पकड़ेगी।



जो भी राजनीतिक सोच इस सबके पीछे है उसे हिमाचल की जनता माफ़ नहीं करेगी। — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) May 8, 2022

The development comes days after Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, leader of Sikhs For Justice group, called for hoisting Khalistani flag in Shimla, the Hindustan Times reported.