The rupee fell to an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early morning trade on Monday amid weak global cues, reported PTI.

The rupee opened at 77.17 against the US dollar at the foreign exchange market, then slumped further by 52 paise from Friday’s closing value of 76.90.

The United States-based stock markets, including NASDAQ and S&P 500, suffered a setback. The stocks of Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Sang also slumped.

“Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession,” said Deepak Jasani, the head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, told PTI that besides the sell-off in the global markets, concerns about the economic outlook and rising bond yields also weighed in on investors’ sentiments.

At the domestic front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 553.76, or 1.01%, lower at 54,281.82 after opening at 54,835.58. Similarly, the 50-share Nifty was 162.10 points, or 0.99%, below at 16,249.15 during the morning trade.

Only the stocks of six companies in the 30-share bracket were among the early gainers. These include Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Mahinda and Mahindra were the biggest laggards.

In the Nifty bracket, the top gainers were UPL, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv and Power Grid Corporation of India. IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel and Tata Steel suffered losses.