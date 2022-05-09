Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Judge Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on Monday took oath as the new Supreme Court judges. With this, the court will function with the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana read out the oath of the constitutional office to the new judges in an auditorium of the Supreme Court additional building complex, The Hindu reported.

Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala & Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia today took oath as Supreme Court judges.



Being a Josephite from Valsad feeling proud to see someone like Justice JB Pardiwala from the same school and place taking oath as SC Judge. #SupremeCourtofIndia pic.twitter.com/LpEYIctZX6 — Divyesh Trivedi (@DivyeshTrivedi_) May 9, 2022

Pardiwala is the first judge from the Parsi community to be elevated to the Supreme Court in five years. He is in line to become the Chief Justice of India in May 2028.

On May 5, a Supreme Court Collegium had made recommendations for the appointment of Dhulia and Pardiwala.

The five-member Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, consists of Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.

Since August 2021, the Collegium has recommended 11 names for elevation to the Supreme Court, including Justice BV Nagarathna, who is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India.

The court will have more vacancies, with Justice Vineet Saran retiring on May 10, Justice Rao on June 7 and Justice Khanwilkar on July 29. Ramana and Justices Indira Banerjee and UU Lalit are also set to retire between August and November.