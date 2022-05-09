Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned from his post amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the island country. He has handed over his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President.



The development comes hours after the Sri Lankan authorities had imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed Army after protestors demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation clashed with government supporters, Hindustan Times reported. Seventy-eight people were injured in the violence.

The clash led to the death of a member of Parliament from Sri Lanka’s ruling party, according to the AFP.

MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala had fired and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa town, the police said. He was later found dead in a nearby building.

Despite curfew imposed in the entire Western Province people have disregarded it completely.



All nearby office staff have come the streets now.



Fights breaking at every step of the road.



Buses thrashed, fuel leaking.



Absolute chaos in #SriLanka now.#SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/W8ik3MXqs8 — Dasuni Athauda (@AthaudaDasuni) May 9, 2022

Hundreds of protestors have been holding sit-in demonstrations outside Gotabaya’s house since last month as Sri Lanka plunged into public debt, leading to its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. With the country’s foreign currency reserves dwindling, Sri Lankans are facing shortages of medicines, milk powder, cooking gas, kerosene and other essential items.

Last week, the authorities had declared a state of emergency in the country for the second time in a little over a month. The Sri Lankan government had first declared a state of emergency on April 1, giving Rajapaksa sweeping powers to detain demonstrators and seize property.

Authorities have also imposed 13-hour daily power cuts due to a shortage of fuel to operate power plants. On April 17, state-run petroleum corporation had began rationing fuel – one the many commodities in shortage in the island nation.

On April 12, the government said it would default on its entire external debt worth $51 billion (over Rs 3.88 lakh crore) till it receives a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

A country’s external debt pertains to the money borrowed by it from foreign lenders through commercial banks, governments or international financial institutions.