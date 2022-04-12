Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it would default on its entire external debt worth $51 billion (nearly Rs 39,000 crore) pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, AFP reported.

A country’s external debt pertains to the money borrowed by it from foreign lenders through commercial banks, governments, or international financial institutions.

“It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible,” Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka P Nandalal Weerasinghe, according to the Hindustan Times. “The best action that can be taken is to restructure debt and avoid a hard default.”

— Kalani Kumarasinghe (@KalaniWrites) April 12, 2022

The island nation has been mired in public debt over the last few months. Amid a decline in the country’s foreign currency reserves, Sri Lankans are facing shortages of medicines, milk powder, cooking gas, kerosene and other essential items.

The government has sought help from India and China.

Authorities have imposed 13-hour daily power cuts due to shortage of fuel to operate power plants.

Hundreds of bakeries in the country have shut down because of lack of cooking gas. Several state-run hospitals have stopped conducting surgeries.

The government has also indefinitely postponed school examinations for Classes 9, 10 and 11 because it does not have stocks on which to print question papers.

On April 4, Sri Lanka’s entire Cabinet, except Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa, had resigned en masse from their positions. A new finance minister was appointed, but he too resigned less than 24 hours after he accepted the post.