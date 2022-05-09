The investigation into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Alwar city has shown that it was a case of a road accident, the Rajasthan Police said on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

The minor, who has a mental disability, had sustained injuries due to a collision with a motorcycle rider, the police added.

“On the basis of all technical research, Forensic Science Laboratory medical reports, oral, and other collected evidence, the rape of the victim is not confirmed,” the police said in a statement, according to India Today. “The victim has been found to have suffered injuries due to a collision with a motorcycle rider after a bus suddenly applied its brakes and the motorcycle which was coming from the left side of the bus hit the girl.”

The girl was found lying in a pool of blood near the Tijara Fatak in Alwar on January 11 night. There were injuries to her genitalia.

Police had initially suspected it to be a case of a sexual assault. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. A special investigation team was formed to probe the incident.

However, on January 15, Superintendent of Police Tejaswaini Gautam had ruled out sexual assault citing a medical report from the JL Lone Hospital in Jaipur.

The family of the girl had then demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, claiming that the police had changed its stance. On February 10, Rajasthan’s Law Minister Shanti Dhariwal told The Indian Express that the Central Bureau of Investigation had conveyed to the state that it will not take up the case.

On Sunday, the Rajasthan Police said that cases have been registered against the bus driver Bhupendra Singh and motorcycle rider Yunus Khan.

They were charged with offences including rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others. They were arrested but were later released on bail, according to The Indian Express.

Circle officer Amit Singh said that in the Forensic Science Laboratory report semen was detected on the clothes worn by the minor.