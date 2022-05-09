Delhi could witness a fresh heatwave between May 11 and May 13 with the temperature going up to 44 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The heatwave could also scorch Punjab, South Haryana, Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said.

Delhi, as well as parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been experiencing record high temperatures over the past two months. In the last week of April, the city saw temperatures rise up to 46 degrees Celsius due to a heatwave.

The average maximum temperature in April for northwest and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

Delhi has witnessed temperatures between 40 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius for the last seven days, RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, ANI reported.

“There is a good wind condition,” he said. “So, not much heatwave in this month of May till now. There is a forecast that on the 11th, 12th and maybe 13th, for around three days we may have a heatwave at some places in Delhi. The temperature may reach 43-44 degrees on May 11-12.”

Rajasthan will continue to see temperatures around 44 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius, Jenamani added.

A storm could hit Delhi on May 13, but it will not bring rains, the scientist said.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.