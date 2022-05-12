The Ministry of Education on Wednesday urged schools to modify their timings and relax uniform norms in order to combat the rising temperatures.

“School hours may start early and get over before noon,” the ministry suggested. “Number of school hours per day may be reduced…Students may be allowed to wear loose and light coloured cotton material dress.”

The guidelines by the Centre were issued in the wake of the India Meteorological Department’s prediction of a fresh heatwave in the northwest and central India between May 12 to May 15.

The weather department has predicted a rise in temperatures in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Maharashtra.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

Over the past two months, Delhi, as well as parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been experiencing record high temperatures. In the last week of April, the city saw temperatures rise up to 46 degrees Celsius due to the heatwave.

The average maximum temperature in April for northwest and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, a private weather forecasting company, said that a fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from May 8 onwards, but easterly winds under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.

“Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani are keeping the mercury in check,” Palawat said, according to PTI. “Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leapt to 46-47 degrees Celsius.”

In Wednesday’s guidelines, the education ministry suggested that schools should ensure that all fans are functional and that all classrooms are properly ventilated.

“Availability of alternate power backup may be arranged, if possible,” it said. “Curtains/blinds/newspaper, etc. may be used to stop the sunlight entering directly into the classroom.”

