At least 16 persons died in Delhi on Friday after a major fire broke out in a building near the city’s Mundka metro station, ANI reported. Ten persons were injured in the fire.

Atul Garg, the director of the Delhi fire department, said that 16 bodies have been recovered from the three-storey commercial building. Authorities have not yet searched the third floor of the structure, he said.

Officials have rescued 60 to 70 persons from the building, PTI reported. However, more persons are believed to still be trapped inside.