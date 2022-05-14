Jammu and Kashmir will form a Special Investigation Team to inquire into the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Budgam district, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office said in a tweet on Friday.

A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

On Thursday, suspected militants barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead Rahul Bhat. The police said that he worked as a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora.

The killing led to massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits in many parts of the Union Territory. On Friday, the police fired tear gas and baton-charged protestors, who had participated in a march from a migrant colony in Budgam’s Sheikhpora to the Srinagar International Airport,

The government on Friday announced a job for Bhat’s wife in Jammu along with financial assistance to the family. The administration will bear the educational expenses of the deceased government employee’s daughter.

In the past eight months, suspected militants have attacked several members of religious minorities and migrant workers in Kashmir.

In October, alleged militants had killed seven civilians in five days. Of these, four belonged to Hindu or Sikh communities in the Valley. Three others were Kashmiri Muslims.