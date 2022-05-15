The price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, in Delhi and the National Capital Region has been increased by Rs 2 per kg, ANI reported.

With the latest revision, CNG will now cost Rs 73.61 in Delhi. The hike will come into effect on Sunday.

The gas will cost Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it will cost Rs 81.94 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Limited.

Gas prices vary from state to state due to different value-added tax and freight charges.

CNG prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 16.98 per kg in the last 45 days. Its price was last increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in the Delhi -NCR region on April 15. This was the fifth hike in the gas price for the month.