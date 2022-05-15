Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manik Saha on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Tripura, ANI reported.

Agartala | Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura pic.twitter.com/Tdpg8XxLiu — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

He was elected as the new leader of the state legislature party hours after Biplab Deb announced his resignation from the post on Saturday.

Saha had left the Congress to join the BJP in 2016. He took over as the BJP’s Tripura unit chief in 2020.

At the meeting of BJP MLAs to decide on the next chief minister, state Cabinet minister Ram Prasad Paul had reportedly protested against proposing Saha’s name for the post. A scuffle was also reported among the MLAs.

Meanwhile, Deb had thanked the BJP’s central leadership for having given him the opportunity to serve at the top post.

“I have wholeheartedly served my state and will always work for the betterment of my state,” he wrote on Twitter. “Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of [development].”