A man was lynched earlier this month by a mob of over 20 persons allegedly over suspicion of cattle theft in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The assault took place on the night of May 6 in Mhasewadi village in Raigad. The matter came to light on Sunday.

Six persons have been arrested so far, while a total of 13 have been booked in a case of rioting and murder, the police said.

Three persons, including the deceased, were caught while travelling in a car by the villagers near an isolated dam, where some cattle was found, The Times of India reported, citing an unidentified police official.

“Within minutes, more villagers came to see what was happening,” the official added. “Three FIRs [first information reports] have been lodged.”

While two persons managed to escape, one person was seriously injured in the attack. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to The Indian Express.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Intezar Ali Shaikh, The Times of India reported. He had been named in over 17 cases of stealing and killing cattle, according to the newspaper. Police Inspector Rajendra Patil said that based on a complaint by locals, Shaikh’s two companions were charged with stealing bovine animals.