Activist Hardik Patel on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Congress party. The step would enable him to carry out “positive work” in Gujarat, he said.

“Today, in an act of courage, I am resigning from my post and primary membership in the Congress party,” he said on Twitter. “I am certain that each of my supporters and the people of Gujarat will welcome my decision.”

Patel was the working president of the Congress’ Gujarat unit.