Two labourers died in Bengaluru on Tuesday after heavy rains caused flooding in many parts of the city, NDTV reported.

The labourers have been identified as Devbharath, a resident of Bihar, and Ankit Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies were found at a pipeline work site on Wednesday morning.

Bengaluru received over 114 mm of rain in less than 12 hours on Tuesday, The Times of India reported, citing the India Meteorological Department.

“Around 5 pm yesterday [Tuesday], the rain intensified,” an unidentified police official told NDTV. “The labourers were at the site, and around 7 pm the water levels rose. We are assessing the safety measures taken on a daily basis there.”

Meanwhile, heavy rains led to flooding in apartment complexes and houses in the city’s RR Nagar, Koramangala, Hoskerehalli, Horamavu and HBR Layout areas. At Horamavu’s Sai Baba Layout, many residents of apartment complexes were forced to spend the night on terraces due to the flooding, The Times of India reported.

At 155 mm, the Horamavu area received the highest rainfall in the city, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

The Hunasamaranahalli Lake, located near the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, overflowed and submerged a part of the NH4. The overflowing also caused a traffic jam in the Yeshwantpur area.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts and predicted heavy rainfall for the next four to five days, ANI reported. Orange alert warns the administration to be prepared for weather-related calamities.

The weather agency also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalseema in the next five days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough runs from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels,” it added.