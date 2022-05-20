The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a fresh case of alleged corruption against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, PTI reported.

The former Bihar chief minister has already been convicted in five cases in the alleged fodder scam. The scam pertains to the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer to buy medicine and fodder for cattle that did not exist. Yadav is currently out on bail.

The CBI, in the new case, has accused Yadav of taking land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways, according to The Times of India reported. The land-grabbing had allegedly taken place when he was the railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The investigative agency has begun searches at 17 places in Delhi and Bihar. Visuals by ANI showed police personnel standing outside Yadav’s house.

Patna, Bihar | This is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice. CBI's direction and actions are completely biased: RJD leader Alok Mehta on CBI raids at multiple locations of party leader Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/gAN7BTRueT — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

RJD leader Alok Mehta alleged that the new case was an attempt to muzzle a strong voice and that the CBI’s actions were “completely biased”. Party leaders and workers held protests in Patna against the registration of the case, ANI reported.

The RJD also put out a tweet on its official handle that read: “They are parrots. What [can be said] about parrots?” The party appeared to have been referring to the remarks of the Supreme Court from May 2013 describing the CBI as a “caged parrot”.

तोते हैं!

तोतों का क्या! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) May 20, 2022

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi had on February 21 sentenced Yadav to jail for five years in the Rs 139.35-crore Doranda treasury case in the fodder scam. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him.

The other related cases in which Yadav has been convicted pertain to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and Rs 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa treasury, Rs 89.27 crore from the Deoghar treasury and Rs 3.76 crore from the Dumka treasury.