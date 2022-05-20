Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday asked for a few weeks to surrender in a 34-year-old road rage case, citing medical reasons, PTI reported.

Sidhu had hit a person named Gurnam Singh on December 27, 1988. Singh had died after the accident. The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Sidhu to a one-year jail term.

On Friday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, told the Supreme Court that his client needed a few weeks to settle his medical issues, reported PTI.

“He will of course surrender shortly,” Singhvi told the bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. “We want a few weeks to surrender. It [the sentence] is after 34 years. He wants to organise his medical affairs.”

Justice JB Pardiwala directed Singhvi to submit an application as the judgement was passed by a special bench.

“You can file that application and mention it before the Chief Justice,” the bench observed. “If the Chief Justice constitutes that bench today, we will consider that. If that bench is not available, it will have to be constituted.”

The road rage case

In September 1999, a trial court had acquitted Sidhu of all charges.

Reversing the verdict, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in December 2008, held Sidhu and and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu guilty of homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code and convicted them to three years in jail.

In May 2018, the Supreme Court had set aside the order. The Supreme Court had held Sidhu guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a senior citizen and fined him Rs 1,000, but spared him the jail term.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a review petition filed by the family of deceased man. In February, the court had asked Sidhu to file a response to the application that sought harsher charges against him.

Sidhu opposed the plea citing the earlier Supreme Court judgement which had held that there was no evidence that the victim died due to a single blow. However, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Thursday allowed the family’s plea for stricter punishment.

The prosecution alleged that Sidhu and Sandhu had parked their vehicle in the middle of a road near Patiala city’s Sheranwala Gate Crossing. A man who was driving by along with his family had asked Sidhu and Sandhu to move their vehicle, leading to a heated brawl.