The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to a one-year jail term in a 34-year-old road rage case in which one person named Gurnam Singh had died, NDTV reported.

The case pertains to an incident which took place on December 27, 1988.

The prosecution had alleged that Sidhu and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu had parked their vehicle in the middle of a road near Patiala city’s Sheranwala Gate Crossing. A man who was driving by, along with his family asked Sidhu and Sandhu to move their vehicle, leading to a heated row.

In September 1999, a trial court had acquitted Sidhu of all charges.

Reversing the verdict, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in December 2008, held Sidhu and Sandhu guilty of homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code and convicted them to three years in jail.

In May 2018, the Supreme Court had set aside the order. The Supreme Court had held Sidhu guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a senior citizen and fined him Rs 1,000, but spared him the jail term.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a review petition filed by the family of deceased man. In February, the court had asked Sidhu to file a response to the application that sought harsher charges against him.

Sidhu opposed the plea citing the earlier Supreme Court judgement which had held that there was no evidence that the victim died due to a single blow. However, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Thursday allowed the family’s plea for stricter punishment, Live Law reported.