A police station was set on fire on Saturday by a mob in Assam’s Nagaon district over an alleged case of custodial death, PTI reported. Two police personnel were injured in the incident.

The Assam Police said that three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack and operations are underway to find the others using CCTV footage.

The mob had set the Batadraba Police Station in the district on fire after a fish trader, Safikul Islam, was allegedly detained by the police late on Friday evening when he was going to board a bus for Sivsagar, according to PTI.

His family alleged that the police had demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck as a bribe to release him. “We could only afford a duck, so they [police] beat him to death,” Islam’s wife said, according to The Hindu.

The family claimed that Islam’s wife was told that her husband had been taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital, where she found him dead.

Following that, residents attacked the police station and allegedly assaulted on-duty police personnel before setting it on fire, PTI reported.

#WATCH: Visual of local Women setting fire at Assam’s Batadrava Police Station.



The mob destroyed the P.S after a local youth, after being apprehended by the Police, died in the custody. Locals alleged police of killing the youth. pic.twitter.com/CWK9fWch3w — truth. (@thetruthin) May 21, 2022

Videos shared on social media showed an unidentified woman sprinkling some inflammable liquid on two-wheelers parked in front of the police station and setting them on fire.

Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, however, said that Islam was found in a drunken state and was brought to the police station.

“Members of his family visited the police station after they were informed,” Doley said, according to The Hindu. “He was found sick today [Saturday] and taken to a primary health centre, which referred him to the district hospital. The doctors there declared him dead on arrival.”

On the allegations that the police had demanded a bribe, Doley added that all charges will be investigated. “If anyone is found guilty, steps will be taken,” she said, according to PTI.

On Sunday, Director General Of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the officer-in-charge of the Batadraba Police Station was suspended following Islam’s death.

We don’t think these are grieving relatives of the dead, but as we have identified, they were bad characters and their relatives with criminal records- records that were there within the thana. Proof, incrementing evidences- all burnt down. — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) May 22, 2022

“We take the unfortunate death of Safiqul Islam very seriously and have put the OC of Batadraba thana on suspension and rest of the staff closed,” Mahanta said in a tweet. “If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts.”

He added: “Later that day, local bad elements took law onto their own hands and burnt down the thana [station]. These bad elements came in all forms women, men, young and old. But the preparedness with which they came, the ferocious, organised attack they staged on police has made us think deeper.”