Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the Uniform Civil Code and enforce a law to curb population growth, ANI reported.

Thackeray, who was addressing a rally in Pune, also requested the prime minister to name Aurangabad after Maratha ruler Sambhaji Bhosale.

“I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, and also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar,” he said. “Do it at once and all the dispute will end.”

A uniform civil code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing separate personal regulations for citizens of different faiths.

Thackeray’s appeal for a Uniform Civil Code comes three weeks after he urged Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers near mosques.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief also said he did not understand why MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana went to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s house, Matoshree, to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, the Hindustan Times reported. The MP and her husband were arrested by the police.

“The Rana couple wanted to go to Matoshree and recite Hanuman Chalisa,” Thackeray said. “Why? Is Matoshree a mosque? And then after all this, the couple were seen eating together with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.”

Thackeray also spoke about postponing his visit to Ayodhya, which was earlier scheduled for June 5, reported ANI. He decided against going to Ayodhya to protect his party workers, he said.

“Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit,” he said. “I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy.”

On May 10, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Singh had opposed Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, The Indian Express reported. Singh had demanded an apology from Thackeray for the assault on Uttar Pradesh residents in Mumbai in 2008. Thackeray had refused to respond to the demand.