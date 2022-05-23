Janata Dal (United) leader Anil Hegde was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar in a bye-poll on Monday, PTI reported. He was nominated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of party MP Mahendra Prasad in December last year.

Hegde is the party’s national election officer and hails from Karnataka. He was also the long-term aide of socialist George Fernandes, according to The Indian Express.

The biennial polls for five seats of Bihar in Rajya Sabha will take place on June 10, PTI reported. The nomination for the seats will begin on Tuesday.

Of the five seats, two each are help by Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rashtriya Janata Dal has one seat.