The big news: Punjab minister sent to police custody on corruption charges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Home of Andhra minister set on fire in protests against renaming district after Ambedkar and Varanasi court will hear Gyanvapi case on May 27.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Punjab health minister sent to police custody till May 27 after being sacked on corruption charges: Vijay Singla was arrested for allegedly demanding a 1% commission from officials on contracts. Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had dismissed Singla from the state Cabinet after the allegations against him emerged
- Homes of Andhra minister, MLA set on fire during protests against renaming district after Ambedkar: The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Viswarup and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire in Amalapuram town. A notification to change the name of Konaseema to BR Ambedkar Konaseema was issued on May 18.
- Varanasi court to hear mosque committee’s application on May 26 in Gyanvapi case: The court directed both the Hindu and Muslim litigants to file any objections to the report of a survey commission within seven days.
- Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ imprisonment in Vismaya dowry death case: On Monday, the court held S Kiran Kumar guilty of abetting the suicide of his wife.
- Climate change made the heatwave in India and Pakistan 30 times more likely, says study: The extreme heat may have led to at least 90 deaths across both the countries, scientists say.
- Centre waives customs duty on import of soyabean, sunflower oil till March 2024: Among food items, oils and fats had the highest inflation rate in April when the price rise indicator hit an eight-year high.
- Eight killed, 28 injured as bus collides with truck in Karnataka’s Hubballi: The accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am on Tuesday on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.
- HC seeks Delhi Police reply on Punjab’s plea to quash kidnapping FIR in Tajinder Bagga case: After the Punjab Police arrested the BJP leader from his home on May 6 in a case of criminal intimidation, his father had filed an abduction complaint.
- Umar Khalid is in prison on the basis of a hearsay witness statement, says his lawyer: The counsel said that the statement had been recorded a month before the activist was arrested in connection to a 2020 Delhi violence case.
- Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial since invasion:
Vadim Shishimarin had pleaded guilty to killing a 62-year-old man in the northeastern Sumy region.