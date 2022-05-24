A court in Kerala on Tuesday sentenced the husband of a 22-year-old medical student who died by suicide last year to 10 years’ imprisonment, ANI reported.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh on the man, S Kiran Kumar, according to Onmanorama.

On Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge held Kumar guilty of abetting the suicide of his wife Vismaya V Nair. The court convicted him under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498-A (any wilful conduct which is of such a nature as is likely to drive the woman to commit suicide) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced Kumar to ten years’ imprisonment for dowry death along with six years and two years’ jail term on charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty. However, court directed that the latter two sentences will run concurrently with the one for dowry death.

Nair, a final-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, was found hanging in her in-laws’ home in Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in the state’s Kollam district on June 21. Kumar had surrendered to the police the same night.

The 22-year-old’s death had led to widespread outrage in the state.

Her family alleged that she had been murdered, adding that she had been assaulted by Kumar for dowry on several occasions.