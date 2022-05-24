A look at the top headlines of the day:

Punjab health minister sent to police custody till May 27 after being sacked on corruption charges: Vijay Singla was arrested for allegedly demanding a 1% commission from officials on contracts. Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had dismissed Singla from the state Cabinet after the allegations against him emerged Homes of Andhra minister, MLA set on fire during protests against renaming district after Ambedkar: The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Viswarup and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire in Amalapuram town. A notification to change the name of Konaseema to BR Ambedkar Konaseema was issued on May 18.

Varanasi court to hear mosque committee’s application on May 26 in Gyanvapi case: The court directed both the Hindu and Muslim litigants to file any objections to the report of a survey commission within seven days. Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ imprisonment in Vismaya dowry death case: On Monday, the court held S Kiran Kumar guilty of abetting the suicide of his wife. Climate change made the heatwave in India and Pakistan 30 times more likely, says study: The extreme heat may have led to at least 90 deaths across both the countries, scientists say. Centre waives customs duty on import of soyabean, sunflower oil till March 2024: Among food items, oils and fats had the highest inflation rate in April when the price rise indicator hit an eight-year high. Eight killed, 28 injured as bus collides with truck in Karnataka’s Hubballi: The accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am on Tuesday on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. HC seeks Delhi Police reply on Punjab’s plea to quash kidnapping FIR in Tajinder Bagga case: After the Punjab Police arrested the BJP leader from his home on May 6 in a case of criminal intimidation, his father had filed an abduction complaint. Umar Khalid is in prison on the basis of a hearsay witness statement, says his lawyer: The counsel said that the statement had been recorded a month before the activist was arrested in connection to a 2020 Delhi violence case. Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial since invasion:

Vadim Shishimarin had pleaded guilty to killing a 62-year-old man in the northeastern Sumy region.