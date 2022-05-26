The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out raids at seven places in Maharashtra in connection with money-laundering allegations against state transport minister Anil Parab, PTI reported.

The agency has filed a case against Parab and several other persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in Mumbai, Pune and the town of Dapoli in Ratnagiri district in connection with the case. The Shiv Sena leader was present at his home in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area when Enforcement Directorate officials carried out searches there, The Times of India reported. The agency also recorded his statement in the matter.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at a location of Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab in Mumbai



ED raids are underway at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WOFa8fGO88 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Parab bought a plot of land in Dapoli for Rs 1 crore in 2017, but registered it in 2019, according to NDTV. The agency claimed that he sold the land to a cable operator from Mumbai named Sadanand Kadam for Rs 1.10 crore.

Between 2017 and 2020, a resort was built on the land, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

In March, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that an amount of over Rs 6 crore was spent on building the resort. “It transpires that the relevant facts about the construction of the resort were not intimated to the registration authorities and accordingly, the stamp duty was paid only for the registration of the land on both the occasions i.e. in 2019 and in 2020,” it had said, according to PTI.

The CBDT, however, had not named any person in connection with the allegation.

Commenting on the matter, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that central investigation agencies had the right to carry out raids, but they should not misuse their powers, ANI reported. “All I want to say is that action should be held in a transparent manner,” he added.

In September, Parab had filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya for making “reckless” allegations against him.

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that Somaiya had in a tweet in June alleged that he was involved in construction of multiple illegal properties in the Ratnagiri district. Parab said he had no connection with the constructions mentioned by Somaiya.