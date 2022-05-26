Sandeep Yadav, a top Maoist leader wanted in over 100 cases in Bihar, was found dead in Gaya district on Wednesday, the police said, according to the Hindustan Times. Senior Police Superintendent of Gaya district Harpreet Kaur said that Yadav had been on the run for close to three decades.

Kaur added that Yadav was in charge of the Maoists’ Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee. The 55-year-old faced charges in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The five states were on the lookout for him for attacking the police and paramilitary forces and looting arms and ammunitions.

His body was found by a Central Reserve Police Force team in the Lutua forest of Gaya, The Indian Express reported. The body has been sent for autopsy

Preliminary investigation suggested that Yadav was suffering from some ailment, an unidentified police official told The New Indian Express. However, locals said that he had injury marks on his face, arms and legs.

In 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had seized Yadav’s property worth Rs 86 lakh in Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar. Yadav’s wife works as a government school teacher in Gaya.