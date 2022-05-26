The Centre on Thursday called off the process to invite bids for the sale of 52.98% of its stakes in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Most of the potential bidders have expressed their inability to continue in the disinvestment process owing to the “prevailing conditions in the global energy market”, the finance ministry said in a statement.

BPCL की नीलामी वापस लेने का औपचारिक ऐलान।

Govt says : “Owing to prevailing conditions in the global energy market, the majority of elps have expressed their inability to continue in the current process of

disinvestment of BPCL.”@BPCLimited @SecyDIPAM pic.twitter.com/5lVH4EK3aS — Lakshman Roy (@RoyLakshman) May 26, 2022

On March 7, 2020, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had invited bids for sale of the government’s stake in BPCL. Private companies with a net worth of $10 billion or more (over Rs 77,500 crore) were made eligible for the bidding process.

The decision to disinvest the government’s stakes in BPCL, along with four other state-run companies, in November 2019. Three bids were received by November 2020 for buyout of the stakes in BPCL, according to PTI.

On Thursday, the Centre said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the date for submitting expression of interest, or EoIs, had been extended multiple times.

“However, the multiple Covid-19 waves and geo-political conditions affected multiple industries globally, particularly the oil and gas industry,” the Centre said. “Owing to prevailing conditions in the global energy market, the majority of Qualified Interested Parties have expressed their inability to continue in the current process of disinvestment of BPCL.”

The decision on whether the government wants to initiate the disinvestment process again will be taken after reviewing the situation, the finance ministry added.

The finance ministry said it will review the situation and take a decision on whether it wants to re-initiate the strategic disinvestment process of BPCL.

Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group, and venture funds Apollo Global Management and I Squared Capital Advisors had shown interest in buying the government’s stakes in the oil refiner company, according to PTI. However, they pulled out after they could not convince foreign investors about the deal.