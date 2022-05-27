Two suspected militants who had shot dead a television actor were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. Two others militants belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were also gunned down in a separate gunfight in Srinagar, the police said.

The Pulwama gunfight broke out in Awantipora town early on Friday morning. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar identified the militants as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib. He said they had recently joined militancy.

Kumar said that the militants had killed Amreen Bhat on the instructions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef. Guns and ammunition were recovered from them, he added.

Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/VeoHZRkdEO — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 26, 2022

Bhat, known for her role in television dramas, and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan Zubair were shot at by militants on Wednesday in Budgam district, the police had in a statement. They were taken to a hospital, where Bhat was declared brought dead. Zubair’s condition was stable, the police added.

In the Srinagar gunfight on Friday in the Soura area, the militants who were killed have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The police said they recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Meanwhile, Kumar said 10 militants, including seven belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and three to Jaish-e-Mohammed, have been shot dead in the Kashmir Valley in the last three days.

“Heinous murder case of late Ambreen Bhat solved in 24 hours,” he added.