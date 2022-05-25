Television actor Ambreen Bhat was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew received bullet injuries after suspected militants fired at them on Wednesday evening in Chadoora town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, the police said.

Bhat, known for her role in television dramas and her nephew, Farhan Zubair were fired at, outside of their home in the Hishroo area of Chadoora, according to the police. Zubair is undergoing treatment for a bullet wound in his arm, and his condition is stable.

The area has been cordoned off to catch three gunmen, who are allegedly linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered his condolences.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat,” he wrote in a tweet. “Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack and her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women and children like this. May Allah grant her [a] place in Jannat [heaven]”.