The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly killing a Hindu man who was in a relationship with a Muslim woman, NDTV reported.

Vijaya Kamble, 25, was stabbed and hit with an iron rod in Kalaburagi district’s Wadi town on Monday.

The two accused men have been identified as Shahabuddin and Mohammed Masood Ahmed, both aged 19, according to the Hindustan Times. They have been charged under Section 304 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said Kamble was in a relationship with Shahbuddin’s older sister. Her identity has not been disclosed.

“The family had come to know about the relationship, and since it was an interfaith relationship, there was resentment,” Pant said according to the Hindustan Times. “It was over this displeasure that Shahabuddin murdered him.”

Pant also said that Kamble was found with multiple injuries on his neck and head.

“He died on the spot,” she said. “From the investigation so far, we have found that the attack was not pre-planned, but we are in the process of finding more evidence.”

After the incident, the police have increased security in the district.