A Mohali court on Friday sent former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to judicial custody for 14 days on corruption charges, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet after the allegations against him emerged. On the same day, he was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Cell for allegedly demanding Rs 1.16-crore as bribes for allotment of construction projects and a 1% commission in future contracts.

After his arrest, the former minister was sent to police custody till Friday.

The complaint against Singla was made by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh, who is posted at the Punjab Health System Corporation. According to the first information report, Pradeep Kumar, Singla’s officer on special duty, sought money from Singh for allotting construction projects worth Rs 41 crore.

On Friday, Kumar was also sent to police custody till June 10, when the matter will next be heard by the court, PTI reported.

The police are investigating Singla and Kumar’s bank account details, an unidentified Punjab Police official told The Indian Express.

Singla, who is a dentist by profession, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2015. He had contested the Assembly election from Mansa.