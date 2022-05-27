Seven soldiers die as bus falls into river in Ladakh
Nineteen injured Army officials were airlifted to a hospital in Panchkula.
Seven soldiers of the Indian Army died and 19 were injured after a bus fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turuk sector, ANI reported citing unidentified officials.
The accident took place at 9 am, when the bus plunged into the river nearly 25 kilometres away from the Thoise airbase. The injured soldiers were airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital in Haryana’s Panchkula city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was anguished by the news of the accident.
“My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet. “I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected.”