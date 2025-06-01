The toll from heavy rainfall-related incidents in the North East increased to at least 31, according to reports. The deaths took place due to landslides and flooding on Friday and Saturday.

Nine persons had died in Assam. While five of them died in a landslide in the Bonda area of Guwahati, two were killed after excessive water was released from the Ranganadi dam led to waterlogging in several villages in Lakhimpur district, The Times of India reported. Two persons died in Golaghat, the newspaper reported.

Nine persons had also died due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh between Friday and Saturday, NDTV reported.

This includes seven persons who died when their vehicle was swept into a gorge on the landslide-prone National Highway 13 in East Kameng district on Friday night , reported India Today.

Additionally, two labourers died after a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall near the Pine Grove area along the Ziro-Kamle road in the state’s Lower Subansiri district, reported NewsFy.

In Meghalaya, six persons had died on Friday and Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

Six persons had also died in Mizoram, The Times of India reported. This included three Myanmarese citizens who died after a hotel collapsed due to a landslide, according to the newspaper.

More than 100 landslides took place in the 11 districts of Mizoram, said the state’s directorate of information and public relations.

In Nagaland, a truck driver died in a rockfall on the Dimapur-Kohima highway, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

All seven northeastern states have been experiencing incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the region on Saturday.