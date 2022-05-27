The southwest monsoon could arrive in Kerala in the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. This prediction indicates a delay in the onset of the rain-bearing winds as on May 18, the weather department had said that monsoon would arrive in Kerala on Friday.

India Meteorological Department declares the onset of monsoon in Kerala if 60% of 14 weather stations in the state and the Union territory of Lakshadweep receive 2.5 millimeters or more rain for two consecutive days, PTI reported.

On May 16, the weather department had said that monsoon has reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Kerala and Lakshadweep will receive light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next five days, the weather department said on Friday. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive scattered rainfall till June 1.

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could get moderate rain for the next four days. Uttarakhand, North Punjab, North Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan could also receive isolated rainfall.

However, most parts of the North West and Central India could experience a gradual increase in the temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius till May 30, PTI reported citing the India Meteorological Department.