A man stabbed and injured a woman on a busy street in Hyderabad on Friday for rejecting his marriage proposal, the police said, the Hindustan Times reported.

Noor Banu, 45, was attacked by the man from behind while she was crossing a street in the Hafeez Baba Nagar area. She has been hospitalised but is said to be out of danger.

The incident was captured on a CCTV, according to NDTV. The footage shows several people present at the site of the incident. However, no one could be seen intervening.

Inspector Uma Maheshwar Rao said that the man has been identified as Habeeb, who lives near Banu’s house.

“He was harassing her for the past few days and wanted to marry her,” Rao said, according to the Hindustan Times. “However, the woman refused his proposal. So, he stabbed her.”

Rao also said that a case of an attempt to murder has been lodged against Habeeb. “Search is on for the accused,” she said.

One of Banu’s daughters said that a complaint had been registered against Habeeb in the past, according to NDTV.

However, a local police official said both parties had made a compromise and the complaint got settled.