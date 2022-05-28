The security cover of 424 Punjab residents, including police officers, MLAs and religious and political leaders, was temporarily removed on Friday because of “an emergent law and order duty”, the Punjab Police said according to PTI.

It was not mentioned what the emergent duty was.

Several Punjab MLAs, including Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ganieve Kaur Majithia, the Congress’ Pargat Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Madan Lal Bagga will not be given security until further notice.

Security was also withdrawn for Giani Harpreet Singh, the jathedar, or clergy leader, of the Akal Takht, The Indian Express reported. The Akal Takht is one of the five seats of power in the Sikh community. On Saturday, the Punjab government restored security for Harpreet Singh, but he refused to take it back.

Police officers whose security cover has been removed include officers of the rank of additional director general, according to PTI.

In April, the Punjab government had withdrawn security cover for 184 former ministers, MLAs and other persons based on a review of the threat assessment. In March, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs was withdrawn.

“Earlier police personnel were deployed outside the houses of politicians while police stations used to lie vacant,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said. “I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people.”